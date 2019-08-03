Reviewing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)’s results

Both Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 19.31 N/A -4.10 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, and a 142.01% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 18.7% respectively. 6.3% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vital Therapies Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.