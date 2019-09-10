Reviewing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

We are contrasting Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 21.06 N/A -4.10 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 151.83% at a $55 average target price. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 143.90%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 24.4%. Insiders owned 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.