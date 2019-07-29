Reviewing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 19.05 N/A -4.10 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 160.22 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 156.81% and an $50 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 72.4% respectively. 6.5% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -17.43% weaker performance while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 69.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.