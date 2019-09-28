Reviewing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 -0.09 34.00M -4.10 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 157,261,794.63% 619.9% -47.4% Pulmatrix Inc. 2,147,495,361.78% -159.3% -125%

Volatility and Risk

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 182.92% and an $55 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 19.6%. About 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.