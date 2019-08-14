Reviewing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.04 N/A -4.10 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 424.83 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility & Risk

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 135.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 92.7%. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.