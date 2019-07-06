Reviewing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 23 16.84 N/A -4.10 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Volatility and Risk

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.76 beta. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.4 and has 14.4 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 190.36%. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $82.67, while its potential upside is 50.56%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares and 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.