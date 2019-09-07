Reviewing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.66 N/A -4.10 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $55, while its potential upside is 155.34%. Genmab A/S on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 10.26% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Genmab A/S.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.