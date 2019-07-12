Reviewing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 23 17.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.36 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Theravance Biopharma Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.76. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

5.4 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. Its rival EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, and a 193.77% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.4% and 49.4%. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.