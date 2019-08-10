Reviewing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Both Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 20.20 N/A -4.10 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, and a 141.43% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.