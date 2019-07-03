Reviewing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 23 17.07 N/A -4.10 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.69 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Volatility & Risk

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.76 and it happens to be 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 186.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.