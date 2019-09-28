Reviewing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

We are comparing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 -0.09 34.00M -4.10 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Theravance Biopharma Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Theravance Biopharma Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 157,261,794.63% 619.9% -47.4% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17,135,595,374.25% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk and Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $55, with potential upside of 182.92%. On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 102.78% and its average price target is $1.75. Based on the results delivered earlier, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.