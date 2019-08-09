Reviewing Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 20.20 N/A -4.10 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 141.43% for Theravance Biopharma Inc. with consensus price target of $50. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 548.38% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Theravance Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. was less bearish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.