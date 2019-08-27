Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Demonstrates Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 243.46% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.