Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 4.02M -2.57 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 0.00 23.00M -2.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 155,548,676.68% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 242,105,263.16% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.