Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 4.02M -2.57 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 155,170,417.26% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 507,066,996.73% -175.2% -156.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.