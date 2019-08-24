Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 342.75 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.7%. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.