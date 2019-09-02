Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s results

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.68 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.7% respectively. Insiders held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 6.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.