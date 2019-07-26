Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 87.39 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has an average price target of $13.4, with potential upside of 206.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52%. Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 2.08%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.77% stronger performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.