Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Since Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 86,983,154.67% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 236.19% and its consensus price target is $23.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.8%. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.