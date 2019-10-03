Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 4.02M -2.57 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 4 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 155,170,417.26% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 171,599,104.70% -222.5% -78.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 2.08%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has stronger performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.