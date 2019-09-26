Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 15.50 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.