Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.93 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.1% respectively. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than iBio Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.