Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

Since Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Histogenics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.6%. Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 2.08%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.