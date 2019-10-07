Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 4.02M -2.57 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 31.98M -3.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 153,569,927.80% 0% 0% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,819,577.74% 524.3% -617.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.