Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 200.44 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.