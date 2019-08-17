Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.57 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 demonstrates Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $88, while its potential downside is -10.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 2.08%. Comparatively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.