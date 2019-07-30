Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1182.86 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $26.5, while its potential upside is 93.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.77% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -6.34% weaker performance.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.