Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s results

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.