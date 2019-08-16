Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 196.05% and its average target price is $22.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has stronger performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.