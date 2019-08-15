Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was more bearish than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.