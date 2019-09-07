Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.75 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s average price target is $35.75, while its potential upside is 119.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.