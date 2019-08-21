Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 157.36 N/A -2.95 0.00

Demonstrates Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.