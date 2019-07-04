Reviewing The9 Limited (NCTY)’s and Gravity Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s results

Both The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) and Gravity Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) are each other’s competitor in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 Limited 1 0.00 N/A -2.35 0.00 Gravity Co. Ltd. 58 0.00 N/A 3.84 22.51

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 Limited 0.00% 46.9% -99.4% Gravity Co. Ltd. 0.00% 52.4% 25.6%

Volatility & Risk

The9 Limited has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gravity Co. Ltd. on the other hand, has -1.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The9 Limited and Gravity Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.04% and 15.2% respectively. Insiders held 45.1% of The9 Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 59.3% of Gravity Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The9 Limited -0.68% -21.51% 25.16% -12.57% 7.35% 41.75% Gravity Co. Ltd. 30.43% 35.83% 75.75% 156.46% 146.68% 105.96%

Gravity Co. Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors The9 Limited.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students, as well as operates mobile advertising platform. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. The companyÂ’s massively multiplayer online role playing games include Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok Online II, Requiem, Dragonica, and R.O.S.E. Online. It also provides console games and a game for Internet protocol television; and licenses the merchandizing rights of character-related products based on its online games. In addition, the company markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandise, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides Website development and operation services; and sells goods related to mobile phones, such as ornamental accessories. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.