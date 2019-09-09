Reviewing The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s results

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Williams Companies Inc. 27 3.40 N/A -0.02 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1 0.11 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Williams Companies Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Williams Companies Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.2% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% -16.8% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.56 shows that The Williams Companies Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Williams Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Williams Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Williams Companies Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Williams Companies Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

$30.14 is The Williams Companies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 22.12%. Competitively Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a consensus target price of $1, with potential downside of -23.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Williams Companies Inc. looks more robust than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Williams Companies Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 26.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of The Williams Companies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Williams Companies Inc. -8.4% -12.19% -11.94% -8.81% -16.67% 11.75% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.5% 16.38% 10.66% -39.46% -52.63% 17.39%

For the past year The Williams Companies Inc. was less bullish than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors The Williams Companies Inc. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.