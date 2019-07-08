Reviewing The Western Union Company (WU)’s and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)’s results

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union Company 19 1.58 N/A 1.87 10.38 PPDAI Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.77 3.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Western Union Company and PPDAI Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PPDAI Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Western Union Company. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Western Union Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union Company 0.00% -209.3% 8.9% PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.1% 22.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Western Union Company and PPDAI Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union Company 0 1 0 2.00 PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is The Western Union Company’s average price target while its potential downside is -16.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Western Union Company and PPDAI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of The Western Union Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Western Union Company 1.25% 1.41% 8.3% 3.29% -1.57% 13.95% PPDAI Group Inc. -4.5% 1.34% 44.41% -6.03% -22.97% 47.22%

For the past year The Western Union Company was less bullish than PPDAI Group Inc.

Summary

The Western Union Company beats PPDAI Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Consumer-to-Business segment facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers, and government agencies. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.