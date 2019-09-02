Reviewing The Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG)’s results

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) compete with each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney Company 130 3.78 N/A 8.89 16.08 The Madison Square Garden Company 291 3.65 N/A 1.47 197.71

Table 1 highlights The Walt Disney Company and The Madison Square Garden Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Madison Square Garden Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Walt Disney Company. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Walt Disney Company is presently more affordable than The Madison Square Garden Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Walt Disney Company and The Madison Square Garden Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney Company 0.00% 22.9% 10.5% The Madison Square Garden Company 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.98 beta means The Walt Disney Company’s volatility is 2.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, The Madison Square Garden Company’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Walt Disney Company are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor The Madison Square Garden Company’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. The Madison Square Garden Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Walt Disney Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Walt Disney Company and The Madison Square Garden Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney Company 0 1 8 2.89 The Madison Square Garden Company 0 0 0 0.00

The Walt Disney Company’s upside potential currently stands at 12.68% and an $154.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Walt Disney Company and The Madison Square Garden Company are owned by institutional investors at 66.3% and 92.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Walt Disney Company shares. Competitively, 3.83% are The Madison Square Garden Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Walt Disney Company 1.22% 0.96% 4.86% 29.86% 26.97% 30.42% The Madison Square Garden Company 1.34% 3.68% -5.95% 4.76% -6.32% 8.35%

For the past year The Walt Disney Company was more bullish than The Madison Square Garden Company.

Summary

The Walt Disney Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors The Madison Square Garden Company.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games; and sells its products through The Disney Store, shopDisney.com, and shop.Marvel.com, as well as directly to retailers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.