Reviewing The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 135 1.30 N/A 9.85 14.88 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 928 4.37 N/A 65.48 14.50

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Travelers Companies Inc. and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Travelers Companies Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 2.5% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has a 0.45 beta which is 55.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered The Travelers Companies Inc. and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$151.67 is The Travelers Companies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -1.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Travelers Companies Inc. and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 89.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. 3.53% 7.11% 14.43% 11.82% 12.71% 22.35% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. -0.66% 4.09% 5.1% 7.47% 6.36% 10.71%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. was more bullish than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats The Travelers Companies Inc.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.