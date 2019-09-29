Reviewing The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s results

Both The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 147 1.32 253.37M 10.02 14.63 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 28 0.00 31.24M 3.29 7.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Travelers Companies Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Travelers Companies Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Travelers Companies Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 171,974,479.06% 11.2% 2.5% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 113,600,000.00% 22.7% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that The Travelers Companies Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown The Travelers Companies Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$144.25 is The Travelers Companies Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares and 75.3% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.7% are Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. had bullish trend while Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. on 12 of the 13 factors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.