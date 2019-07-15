Reviewing The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)’s results

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 137 1.32 N/A 9.85 14.88 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2 1.31 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Travelers Companies Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 2.5% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Volatility & Risk

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has beta of -0.18 which is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown The Travelers Companies Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Travelers Companies Inc. has an average target price of $147, and a -5.06% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.7% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 12.7% are Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. 3.53% 7.11% 14.43% 11.82% 12.71% 22.35% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 15.13% 9.16% 20.18% 5.38% -32.26% -4.53%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. had bullish trend while Kingsway Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.