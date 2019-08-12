Reviewing The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s and Its Peers results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The Travelers Companies Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have The Travelers Companies Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.20% 2.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing The Travelers Companies Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. N/A 141 14.63 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

The Travelers Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

$147 is the average price target of The Travelers Companies Inc., with a potential downside of -1.39%. The potential upside of the peers is -98.05%. Based on the data shown earlier, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Travelers Companies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s rivals are 24.34% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

The Travelers Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors The Travelers Companies Inc.’s peers beat The Travelers Companies Inc.