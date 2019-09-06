Reviewing The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)’s results

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 143 1.27 N/A 10.02 14.63 Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.51 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Travelers Companies Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Donegal Group Inc.’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Travelers Companies Inc. and Donegal Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s downside potential is -4.94% at a $144.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares and 81.4% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. About 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Donegal Group Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Donegal Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The Travelers Companies Inc. beats Donegal Group Inc.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.