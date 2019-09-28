Reviewing The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 147 1.32 253.37M 10.02 14.63 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 306,450 0.86 1.35M 28640.36 10.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Travelers Companies Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Travelers Companies Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Travelers Companies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Berkshire Hathaway Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Travelers Companies Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 171,974,479.06% 11.2% 2.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 440.53% 7.4% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has a 0.85 beta which is 15.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given The Travelers Companies Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s downside potential is -2.53% at a $144.25 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Travelers Companies Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 20.8%. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has stronger performance than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc.