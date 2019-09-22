Reviewing The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s results

We are comparing The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 145 1.23 N/A 10.02 14.63 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.23 N/A 3.67 18.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Travelers Companies Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Travelers Companies Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Travelers Companies Inc. is presently more affordable than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Travelers Companies Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.39% and an $144.25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Travelers Companies Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 92.7% respectively. About 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.