Reviewing The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)’s and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s results

As Application Software companies, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 202 23.41 N/A 1.91 104.65 Veritone Inc. 7 4.15 N/A -3.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Trade Desk Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Trade Desk Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Veritone Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. The Trade Desk Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. and Veritone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -25.80% for The Trade Desk Inc. with average price target of $200. Veritone Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average price target and a 40.85% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.7% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares and 29.4% of Veritone Inc. shares. The Trade Desk Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22% Veritone Inc. 36.83% 34.87% 58.02% 20.48% -60.55% 122.89%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veritone Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Veritone Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.