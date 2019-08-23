Reviewing The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)’s and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s results

Both The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 216 19.77 N/A 1.92 137.07 SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.23 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Trade Desk Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, SeaChange International Inc. has 2.1 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. SeaChange International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Trade Desk Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Trade Desk Inc.’s downside potential is -6.26% at a $231 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of SeaChange International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87% SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. has stronger performance than SeaChange International Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.