Reviewing The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)’s and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s results

We are comparing The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 186 20.65 N/A 1.91 104.65 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 3.33 N/A -14.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of The Trade Desk Inc. is $196.67, with potential downside of -17.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.7% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares and 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.6% are Safe-T Group Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22% Safe-T Group Ltd -3.66% -16.46% -5.53% -70.15% 0% -24.61%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. had bullish trend while Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.