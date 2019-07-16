Reviewing The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s results

As Application Software businesses, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 192 21.55 N/A 1.91 104.65 QAD Inc. 44 2.48 N/A 0.44 107.91

In table 1 we can see The Trade Desk Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. QAD Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Trade Desk Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Trade Desk Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Trade Desk Inc. and QAD Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. Its rival QAD Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Trade Desk Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than QAD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Trade Desk Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of The Trade Desk Inc. is $196.67, with potential downside of -20.75%. QAD Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus target price and a 21.92% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that QAD Inc. appears more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Trade Desk Inc. and QAD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 55.2%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 28.5% are QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22% QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than QAD Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats QAD Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.