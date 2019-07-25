Reviewing The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)’s and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s results

Both The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 197 21.57 N/A 1.91 104.65 Box Inc. 20 3.89 N/A -0.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Trade Desk Inc. and Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Trade Desk Inc. and Box Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Box Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. The Trade Desk Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. and Box Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Box Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The consensus target price of The Trade Desk Inc. is $206.67, with potential downside of -16.79%. Competitively the consensus target price of Box Inc. is $24.5, which is potential 45.92% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Box Inc. looks more robust than The Trade Desk Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.7% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares and 67.8% of Box Inc. shares. 1.4% are The Trade Desk Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of Box Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22% Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. has stronger performance than Box Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Box Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.