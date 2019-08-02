Reviewing The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)’s and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s results

We are contrasting The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 203 22.67 N/A 1.92 137.07 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 20 67.38 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Trade Desk Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Trade Desk Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Trade Desk Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Trade Desk Inc.’s consensus target price is $200, while its potential downside is -23.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Trade Desk Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 0.49%. Insiders held roughly 1% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. has 126.87% stronger performance while AGM Group Holdings Inc. has -41.38% weaker performance.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats AGM Group Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.