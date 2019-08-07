Reviewing The Toro Company (TTC)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Small Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of The Toro Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.13% of all Small Tools & Accessories’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of The Toro Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.25% of all Small Tools & Accessories companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Toro Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toro Company 0.00% 41.60% 16.30% Industry Average 6.22% 20.04% 8.93%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Toro Company and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Toro Company N/A 68 26.85 Industry Average 145.28M 2.34B 23.60

The Toro Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for The Toro Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toro Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 3.00 2.20

The rivals have a potential upside of 63.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Toro Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toro Company 0.76% 9.97% 0.15% 22.26% 23.19% 30.31% Industry Average 2.58% 6.12% 10.62% 14.21% 13.06% 13.68%

For the past year The Toro Company’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Toro Company has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, The Toro Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.84 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. The Toro Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Toro Company.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that The Toro Company is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Toro Company’s peers have beta of 0.91 which is 8.71% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Toro Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Toro Company’s competitors beat The Toro Company on 4 of the 6 factors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products. This segment markets its products to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow through a network of distributors and dealers, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers. The companyÂ’s Residential segment provides walk power mowers, riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground and hose-end retail irrigation products. This segment sells its products to homeowners through a network of distributors and dealers; and an array of home centers, hardware retailers, and mass retailers, as well as through the Internet. The Toro Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.